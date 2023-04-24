Sterling Wilson Renewables Energy Q4: The cup of woes is spilling over

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q4 revenues plunged 92 percent YoY Net debt has swelled to Rs 2,000 crore Currently bidding projects worth ~22 GW capacity Nearly Rs 320 crore of receivables pending for over a year Stock remains stable despite weak FY23 The most recent quarter of Sterling Wilson Renewables Energy (SWREL) — a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) solutions provider — was quite negative. The performance was much below expectations, with losses almost tripling over the previous year. Disappointing end to FY23 While the solar...