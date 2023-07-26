SRF: Chemicals lost some shine, but investments for long term remain on track

chem

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Sequential weakness in chemicals due to dumping and inventory correction Packaging business margins bottoming; supply-side challenges to persist in the near term Demand trend for belting fabrics to support technical textile business Capex intensity remains heavily tilted towards chemicals Value emerging in current consolidation SRF (CMP: Rs 2,164; Market cap: Rs 64,154 crore) posted a sequential fall in both top line and margins in its Q1FY24 result due to a slowdown in the chemicals business. While other segments (packaging and technical textiles) are showing...