App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shoppers Stop Q3: Re-rating dependent on store additions and product mix

Krishna Karwa @krishnakarwa152
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Highlights:
- Post-correction, the stock offers value
- Revenue growth will be driven by network expansion
- Product mix would influence profitability

- FDI regulations may lead to restrictions on sales

----------------------------------------------------

Shoppers Stop, one of India's largest departmental store chains, reported a strong set of numbers in Q3. Going forward, the company is banking on network expansion and impetus towards high-margin products to bolster its performance.

After a sharp 26.6 percent dip from its 52-week high, the stock, despite being an expensive proposition, has the potential to re-rate.

related news

Shoppers Stop is a part of the K Raheja Group. It operates 295 departmental stores, spanning 4.4 million square feet, in 38 cities across India. Its ‘First Citizen Loyalty Programme’ covers nearly 5.9 million members.

1

2

3

Q3 analysis

Positives
- 8.9 percent like-to-like growth in sales YoY (year-on-year) because of wedding and festive demand. This is the highest in the last 5 quarters
- Top-line traction seen across all segments
- Noticeable improvement in margins because private label sales grew by 29 percent YoY
- Financing costs declined substantially

- Improvement in key parameters

4

Negatives

- Sales growth appears optically lower (3.7 percent YoY) due to accounting and GST adjustments

5

Observations

Revenue drivers
- Shoppers Stop outlets (4) and  beauty stores (4) are likely to be added in Q4 FY19
- Number of members under the customer loyalty programme are steadily growing
- Personal shopper services will be made available in more stores in due course
- Click-and-collect services (currently offered in 50 Shoppers Stop stores) will gain scale
- Omnichannel sales (through shoppersstop.com, amazon.in) should gain momentum as convenience shopping picks up pace
- Kiosks/experience centres will be set up in stores other than Mumbai and Bengaluru

- Women's ethnic wear is a fast-growing segment

Margin drivers
- The contribution of private labels to sales is expected to increase gradually
- Branded beauty products, which fetch better margins than apparel, are meaningfully contributing to the top-line since the past few quarters
- The share of non-apparel products to sales is slated to increase. This will help diversify challenges associated with seasonality in apparel (H2 of a fiscal year tends to be better than H1)
- Long-term debt has been pared from the proceeds of stake sale to Amazon and sale of Hypercity to Future Retail in FY18

- To rationalise rentals, most of the new stores (to be opened in tier 2/3 regions) will be small or mid-sized

Outlook
- The recently announced FDI regulations may restrict Amazon or Shoppers Stop’s scope for discounting, warehousing and marketing of products (particularly the private label ones). One needs to keep a close eye on how developments on this front unfold
- The stock is trading at 26.8 times its FY21 projected earnings

- Price/time correction during the course of the past year/last 3 months, respectively, provides a good buying opportunity

6

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research Page.

(Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here)
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 04:42 pm

tags #Companies #earnings #Moneycontrol Research #Recommendations #Shoppers Stop #stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.