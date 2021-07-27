MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

SBI Cards asset quality improves in Q1; a good proxy play on economic recovery

The novelty factor, along with solid market position, growth prospects, strong parentage and superior return ratios, makes SBI Cards a worthy bet

Neha Dave
July 27, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST
SBI Cards asset quality improves in Q1; a good proxy play on economic recovery

In the second instance of fraud, users were promised attractive free gifts. The team found that the WhatsApp message also redirects the user to another link.

SBI Cards and Payments Services (CMP: Rs 1,017, Mcap: Rs 95,737 crore) has posted healthy earnings for the first quarter of FY22. The addition of new cards moderated and spending declined in Q1 FY22 due to the second wave of the pandemic and localised restrictions. However, an uptick in margins and an improvement in asset quality were the key positives in Q1 FY22.  Overall earnings was supported by contained operating costs and credit cost. Impacted by the Covid-induced disruptions, profitability...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The noose is tightening around Big Tech

    Jul 26, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China’s Tibet messaging, long road ahead for Yes Bank, ITC’s ring of security, Monsoon Watch 2021, upcoming Fed policy review, mangoes and climate change, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers