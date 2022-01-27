Polycab India: The future looks great

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Wire and cables manufacturer Polycab India has delivered its highest ever top-line growth in Q3 FY22, riding on a demand upswing in the domestic economy. However, materials inflation, supply-chain issues, and volatility in input costs led to an erosion in operating margin. Quarterly result highlights Polycab India saw a 23 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenues for the October–December period. The strong revenue growth was underpinned by a rising demand across retail and institutional segments. Elevated raw material prices and input cost inflation...