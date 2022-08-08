English
    Oil: Price fall in a tight market makes it a tricky affair

    Though crude oil is now trading in the nervous nineties, a sudden flare-up cannot be ruled out

    Nitin Sharma
    August 08, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    Crude oil prices have come down significantly in the last one month while refining margins have crashed from all-time highs to long-term averages. Brent crude, it may be noted, had remained above $100 for 159 days. However, the recent price crash does not offer definite signals about its future course.

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers