Net inflows into equity MFs moderate in August, but this AMC stock looks promising

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Equity markets and mutual fund flows were in sync in August, both scaling all-time highs. The Nifty crossed the 17000-level and assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund (MF) industry breached the record Rs 36-lakh-crore-mark as of end-August. Net inflows into equity schemes remained positive but moderated sharply during the month. The 4 per cent rise in the overall AUM over the previous month was on the back of inflows into equity and hybrid schemes thorough new fund offers...