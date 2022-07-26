Navin Fluorine: Diversification away from agrochemicals to set it apart

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Navin Fluorine (CMP: Rs 4,208; Market cap: Rs 20,836 crore) has posted a strong set of Q1FY23 numbers on the margin front, despite raw material and logistic headwinds. Specialty chemicals (+32 percent YoY) and legacy businesses (+33 percent YoY) posted a strong top-line growth, which was offset by a drop in CDMO revenue (-12 percent YoY). Both the inorganic fluoride and refrigerant gas business benefited from better pricing and volumes. Specialty chemicals witnessed better business visibility, driven by repeat orders from...