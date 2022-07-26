English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Navin Fluorine: Diversification away from agrochemicals to set it apart

    Navin Fluorine is increasingly looking towards fluoro applications in performance materials. Among the new product platforms to watch out for would be those of fluoropyridine

    Anubhav Sahu
    July 26, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST
    Navin Fluorine: Diversification away from agrochemicals to set it apart

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Navin Fluorine (CMP: Rs 4,208; Market cap: Rs 20,836 crore) has posted a strong set of Q1FY23 numbers on the margin front, despite raw material and logistic headwinds. Specialty chemicals (+32 percent YoY) and legacy businesses (+33 percent YoY)  posted a strong top-line growth, which was offset by a drop in CDMO revenue (-12 percent YoY). Both the inorganic fluoride and refrigerant gas business benefited from better pricing and volumes. Specialty chemicals witnessed better business visibility, driven by repeat orders from...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are emerging markets emerging stronger?

      Jul 25, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Infosys in watchful mode, what poured cold water on Kotak Bank, Kissinger red flags US’ China policy, reality does for startups and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Domestic investors' faith finally pays off

      Jul 23, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST

      ​This week clearly saw steady support in the form of net inflows from foreign institutional investors as well

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers