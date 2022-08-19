Multiplex sector: Onward and upward

PVR's turnaround has been spectacular and recovery appears to be faster

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

PVR's (CMP: Rs1,918; MarketCap: Rs 11,700 crore) Q1 FY23 result was its best quarter driven by very strong ticket sales, F&B spend on the back of superb performance and return to theatre. Similarly, Inox (CMP: Rs525; MarketCap: Rs 6,423 crore) also delivered a strong set of results led by an 83 percent Revenue jump and 36 percent EBITDA margin aided by cost optimisation. PVR- Inox merger is on track and awaiting NCLT approval which is expected to take 6-7 months. 1Q23 Performance (image) (image)...