Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: Stellar earnings, huge growth runway

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q3 results better than expected Enhancing capacity in both biscuits and bakery segments Strengthening distribution reach Huge growth opportunity Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (MBFSL; CMP: Rs 497; Market cap: Rs 2,923 crore) posted robust top line as well as earnings growth in Q3 FY23. MBFSL is targeting industry-leading growth of high teens next fiscal. Capacity expansion, as well as strengthening of the distribution reach, would enable the company to outpace the industry growth over the medium to long run. While MBFSL has a relatively...