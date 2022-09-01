Motherson Sumi Wiring India: EV and premiumisation key drivers

Motherson Sumi Systems | The company has completed acquisition of a 55 percent stake in CIM Tools Private Limited, one of leading suppliers in aerospace supply chain based in Bengaluru. CIM in turn holds 83 percent in Aero Treatment (ATPL) and 49.99 percent in Lauak CIM Aerospace (JV with Lauak International, LCA). The three founders, Srikanth GS, Umesh AS and Vishwanath Deshpande, retain the remaining 45 percent stake in CIM. Since the initial announcement in October 2021, CIM's order book has grown 26 percent to $252 million.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Q1FY23 financial performance of Motherson Sumi Wiring India (MSWIL; CMP: Rs 80.95; M Cap: Rs 25,740 crore) was in line with expectations. Sequentially, the company posted a flat top line. There was a slight contraction in operating margin, thanks to the rise in raw material prices and adverse product mix. The outlook, however, continues to be very positive. It is driven by the increase in production by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), post the easing of the semiconductor-chip shortage, increasing...