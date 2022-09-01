English
    Motherson Sumi Wiring India: EV and premiumisation key drivers

    The outlook for Motherson Sumi Wiring India continues to be very positive. It is driven by the increase in production by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), post the easing of the semiconductor-chip shortage, increasing content per vehicle due to premiumisation and wider adoption of electric vehicles (EVs)

    Nitin Agrawal
    September 01, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
    The Q1FY23 financial performance of Motherson Sumi Wiring India (MSWIL; CMP: Rs 80.95; M Cap: Rs 25,740 crore) was in line with expectations. Sequentially, the company posted a flat top line. There was a slight contraction in operating margin, thanks to the rise in raw material prices and adverse product mix. The outlook, however, continues to be very positive. It is driven by the increase in production by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), post the easing of the semiconductor-chip shortage, increasing...

