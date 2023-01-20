English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Metro Brands: Strong results, sunny growth prospects

    MBL has a huge runway for growth and is fast expanding its store network. The acquisition of Fila and Proline brands fills a key gap in the MBL's product portfolio, and has a huge growth potential in the long run

    Bharat Gianani
    January 20, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST
    Metro Brands: Strong results, sunny growth prospects

    Metro Brands

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Posts best-ever quarterly performance Robust store expansion on track Increasing online sales; enhancing accessories business Cravatex business has huge long-term growth potential Metro Brands (MBL; CMP: Rs 875; Market cap: Rs 23,782 crore) posted a strong set of results in Q3FY23. Contrary to the commentary by various retail companies, which indicated some softening in demand in the post-festive period, MBL witnessed continued strong momentum towards the end of the quarter as well. MBL has a huge runway for growth and it is fast expanding its...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The far-reaching consequences of ChatGPT

      Jan 20, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India-Russia bonhomie, sacking spree in tech sector, time for PLI version 2.0, ...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Doubting the Fed 

      Jan 7, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

      Why does the market mistrust the Fed? History has the answer

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers