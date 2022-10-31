English
    Maruti: Recovery in sight, makes it a long-term bet now

    With chip shortage waning and raw material prices softening, the car maker is poised for a steady ride

    Nitin Agrawal
    October 31, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
    Highlights In-line set of numbers on a sequential basis with volumes and revenue registering growth Softening raw material prices and operating leverage benefitted operating margin Preference for personal mobility to keep demand buoyant Impact of semiconductor chip shortage is waning Commodity-linked cost pressure is expected to ease further Valuations reasonable; accumulate for the long term Maruti Suzuki India (CMP: Rs 9,548; M Cap: Rs 2.87 lakh crore), the leader in the passenger car segment, reported in-line set of numbers in Q2FY23. The results improved on the...

