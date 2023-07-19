LTTS Q1 FY24: Is there an opportunity amidst the weak quarter?

Highlights Dollar revenue at $280 million, in line with our estimates but behind Street expectations 2.9 percent CC sequential decline in revenue EBIT margin of 17.2 percent above Street expectations Six deal closures, including a $50 million one, in telecom & hi-tech verticals FY24 guidance unchanged, headcount to increase in Q2 At 29.6 times FY25 EPS, the stock remains expensive L&T Technology Services (LTTS; CMP: Rs 4,067.7; Market Capitalisation: Rs 42,946 crore) reported results that were below Street estimates but in line with our expectations for Q1FY24. Year-on-year...
