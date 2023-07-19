English
    LTTS Q1 FY24: Is there an opportunity amidst the weak quarter?

    It is likely to take one to two quarters for revenue growth to pick up and any meaningful synergy from SWC acquisition to come into the picture.

    Nitin Sharma
    July 19, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights  Dollar revenue at $280 million, in line with our estimates but behind Street expectations 2.9 percent CC sequential decline in revenue EBIT margin of 17.2 percent above Street expectations Six deal closures, including a $50 million one, in telecom & hi-tech verticals FY24 guidance unchanged, headcount to increase in Q2 At 29.6 times FY25 EPS, the stock remains expensive L&T Technology Services (LTTS; CMP: Rs 4,067.7; Market Capitalisation: Rs 42,946 crore) reported results that were below Street estimates but in line with our expectations for Q1FY24. Year-on-year...

