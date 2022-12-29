English
    Is there a correct level to start buying IT stocks?

    Long-term investors could look to add some strong technology companies at a price correction

    Madhuchanda Dey
    December 29, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
    The IT index has been one of the big under-performers with a decline of over 24 percent in the same period. (File image)

    Highlights IT sector one of the worst performers in 2022 Irrespective of fundamental performance, stocks have corrected So far macro concerns have played on sentiment Going forward macro uncertainties may start impacting business Near-term outlook clouded Long-term technology demand remains robust As stocks veer towards pre-pandemic valuation, they could be ripe for accumulation The year 2022 wasn’t easy for the Indian markets. While the benchmark Nifty has managed to generate a meagre return of little over 4 percent year to date, the IT index has been one...

