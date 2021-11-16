Is the worst over for Bandhan Bank?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

It has been more than two years since the first sign of trouble was seen in the microfinance segment in Assam in September 2019. Much water has flown under the bridge since then. But the tremors of the Assam issue are still being felt by the largest micro lender of the country. Bandhan Bank (CMP: Rs 313; Mcap: Rs 50,334 crore) has been reporting lacklustre performances for many quarters, and the biggest jolt was the latest quarterly earnings of...