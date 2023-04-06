Is the fight for deposits yielding results for banks?

The pre-earnings release shows that some of the banks did better and are well prepared to face the twin challenges of a “deposit winter” as well as a gradually “slowing economy”.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Most banks reported an improvement in deposits growth in Q4 The internals leave much to be desired as the environment remains tough Credit growth continues to be robust Most banks see a worsening of credit-to-deposit ratio HDFC Bank has done a decent job Indian banks had a stellar show in FY23, thanks to benign credit costs, strong credit growth, and a record expansion in interest margin on the back of a faster repricing of advances (mostly floating anchored to systemic rates) relative to deposits....