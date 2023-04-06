English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Is the fight for deposits yielding results for banks?

    In this market, raising resources at competitive rates and managing interest margin will be a key differentiator

    Madhuchanda Dey
    April 06, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
    Is the fight for deposits yielding results for banks?

    The pre-earnings release shows that some of the banks did better and are well prepared to face the twin challenges of a “deposit winter” as well as a gradually “slowing economy”.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Most banks reported an improvement in deposits growth in Q4 The internals leave much to be desired as the environment remains tough Credit growth continues to be robust Most banks see a worsening of credit-to-deposit ratio HDFC Bank has done a decent job Indian banks had a stellar show in FY23, thanks to benign credit costs, strong credit growth, and a record expansion in interest margin on the back of a faster repricing of advances (mostly floating anchored to systemic rates) relative to deposits....

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Market reaction to MPC moves temporary

      Apr 5, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Domestic inflation upsets RBI’s projection, no supercycle in oil markets expe...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place

      Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

      The Fed is caught between combating inflation and worries over a financial mishap

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers