MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch India’s Best Managed Companies 2021, Deloitte’s global marquee programme for private companies on 17th Sept, 12 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Is NARCL the solution for banking sector’s age-old bad assets problem?

India’s primary experience with asset reconstruction companies (ARC) has not been great. Government guarantee, however, could be a game changer

Neha Dave
September 17, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST
Is NARCL the solution for banking sector’s age-old bad assets problem?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The government’s renewed effort at resolving the issue of stressed assets of public sector banks has started, with the Union cabinet clearing a proposal to provide government guarantees on security receipts issued by the planned ‘bad bank’.    In the Union Budget for 2021-22, the Government proposed setting up of AMC/ARC, popularly termed as a ‘bad bank’, to consolidate and take over stressed debt from banks. Accordingly, with the capital contributed by PSBs, National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) was formed in July.   The finance minister on Thursday...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | China’s economy is slamming the brakes

    Sep 15, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Zee faces scrutiny, edible oil on fire, ‘dirty money’, Ami Organics in a sweet spot, shipping party, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers