Moneycontrol Research

Inflation – a death knell for the bull market?

We advise investors to take the money out of risky asset classes and take a defensive stance over the next few weeks. The bear market in small-caps and mid-caps is just getting started, and the stocks falling under these categories will see major sell-offs until inflation fears subside

Sachin Pal
January 25, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST
Inflation – a death knell for the bull market?

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

For investors, 2021 had turned out to be an extraordinary year. The new year, that is 2022, also began on a euphoric note as the CNX Small-cap Index hit a new all-time high in January. However, in the last few days, bears have returned with a vengeance. Making equity allocations for the rest of the year now looks extremely challenging as global supply chain issues continue to persist, while the surge in inflation has put policymakers in the awkward...

