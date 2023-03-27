How will the withdrawal of long-term tax benefit on debt schemes impact bank & AMC stocks?

Gains on debt funds can no longer be classified as long term regardless of holding period.

Highlights Debt mutual fund schemes will be taxed at income tax rates Remove tax arbitrage opportunity between bank deposits and debt funds Some financial savings will shift from MFs to banks Banks will be major gainers, another jolt for AMC stocks In a surprise move, the government has made a last-minute amendment to the Finance Bill 2023 to remove the long-term tax benefit for debt mutual funds. The finance bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The move comes as a big...