English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    How will the withdrawal of long-term tax benefit on debt schemes impact bank & AMC stocks?

    The amendment to Finance Bill 2023 will not only alter the course of financial savings but will also impact the fortunes of stocks in the finance space

    Neha Dave
    March 27, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
    How will the withdrawal of long-term tax benefit on debt schemes impact bank & AMC stocks?

    Gains on debt funds can no longer be classified as long term regardless of holding period.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Debt mutual fund schemes will be taxed at income tax rates Remove tax arbitrage opportunity between bank deposits and debt funds Some financial savings will shift from MFs to banks Banks will be major gainers, another jolt for AMC stocks In a surprise move, the government has made a last-minute amendment to the Finance Bill 2023 to remove the long-term tax benefit for debt mutual funds. The finance bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The move comes as a big...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banking fragility and the heavy hand of the State

      Mar 24, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Fed's pause a clue to investors, layoffs a sign of structural slowdown in busin...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place

      Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

      The Fed is caught between combating inflation and worries over a financial mishap

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers