How much upside is there to the IDBI Bank stock with Kotak Bank eyeing a possible stake?

Highlights IDBI Bank privatisation is on track Names of Fairfax and Kotak Mahindra bank doing rounds as possible suitors IDBI Bank has seen an all-round improvement in FY23 Large and a quality deposit franchise is a huge draw for the potential buyer Current valuation attractive, can command premium on the deal Past M&A deals happened at higher valuation The disinvestment of IDBI Bank (CMP: Rs 53, Mcap: Rs 57,353 crore) has now gathered pace after the Expression of Interest (EOI) — the first step in the...