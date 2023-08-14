Hero MotoCorp Q1 FY23 — Lower input cost gives margins a leg-up

Hero

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Operating margin expanded on raw material cost correction Demand is expected to register double-digit growth in FY24 Multiple launches across segments expected to help gain market share Focus on the premium bike segment and EVs could be key growth drivers Buy this strong business for the long term Hero MotoCorp (CMP: Rs 2995; Mcap: Rs 59,860 crore) has posted a significant improvement in the operating margin in the first quarter of FY24 led by a sharp decline in raw material prices. The top line,...