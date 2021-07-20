HDFC AMC Q1 – Rich valuation and falling market share to limit stock upside
Despite a pick-up in AUM and higher equity contribution, yields remained under pressure during the quarter
July 20, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST
Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)
HDFC Asset Management (CMP: Rs 2,922; Mcap: Rs 63,751 crore), the second largest asset management company (AMC) in India, has reported a healthy performance in the first quarter of FY22. Net profit increased by 14 per cent year on year (YoY) on the back of an increase in assets under management (AUM) and a better product mix.
Being a leading player, HDFC AMC will continue to be one of the key beneficiaries of the structural growth in the mutual fund...