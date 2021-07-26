Havells or Polycab: Which one to choose?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The June-quarter earnings of consumer durables manufacturers reflected diverging growth trajectories. On a sequential basis, Havells India had an impressive quarter, which contrasts remarkably with Polycab’s weaker across-the-board earnings. Polycab India result snapshot In Q1, Polycab reported a healthy year-on-year (YoY) recovery owing to a low base. However, sales plunged 38 per cent sequentially (quarter-on-quarter) due to stringent lockdowns in its key operating markets — west and south. Moreover, profitability and margins were severely impacted by raw material inflation and adverse operating...