Gujarat Gas: Earnings up on soft gas cost; on road to recovery

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights 10% sequential drop in gas costs Volume growth ahead of Street expectations Unit EBITDA at Rs 7 per scm, down QoQ/YoY 30% dividend payout zooms yield to 1.4% At FY25 PE of 19.9x, stock trading below the long-term average PE multiple Gujarat Gas (CMP: Rs 488.25; Market capitalisation: Rs 33,611 crore) reported better-than-expected results, led by a recovery in volumes and lower gas costs. Realisation fell by 10.3 percent, sequentially, as the company passed on input gas savings to customers. Saudi Aramco and Sontrach cut propane prices in...