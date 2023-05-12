Gujarat Gas: Earnings up on soft gas cost; on road to recovery

Highlights 10% sequential drop in gas costs Volume growth ahead of Street expectations Unit EBITDA at Rs 7 per scm, down QoQ/YoY 30% dividend payout zooms yield to 1.4% At FY25 PE of 19.9x, stock trading below the long-term average PE multiple Gujarat Gas (CMP: Rs 488.25; Market capitalisation: Rs 33,611 crore) reported better-than-expected results, led by a recovery in volumes and lower gas costs. Realisation fell by 10.3 percent, sequentially, as the company passed on input gas savings to customers. Saudi Aramco and Sontrach cut propane prices in...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will GoAir’s manoeuvre end in a safe landing?
May 11, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: DGCA needs to strictly monitor airline business, can ONDC compete with Swiggy a...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart
Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers