Godrej Consumer Products: Why are we watchful, post the acquisition of RCCL?

The acquisition will be funded through short-term debt and GCPL expects to turn net cash positive again by mid FY24.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Entering deodorants and sexual wellness categories Acquisition to be funded through short-term debt Market development efforts remain key Changing our stance, remain watchful Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL; CMP: Rs 906; Market capitalisation: Rs 92,683 crore) has acquired the FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care Ltd (RCCL) on a slump-sale basis. RCCL is present in the deodorants and sexual wellness space in India. The acquired FMCG business is being sold to GCPL, along with the trademarks of Park Avenue (for FMCG category), Kama Sutra...