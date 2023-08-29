English
    Gabriel: EVs, diversification to drive the next leg of growth

    Upcoming opportunities and demand momentum across segments to be key performance levers

    Nitin Agrawal
    August 29, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST
    Refreshed versions and new models being rolled out by OEMs are expected to help Gabriel

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Decent numbers in Q1 FY24, driven by new orders and demand in PV Order wins to boost top line Leadership position Aftermarket, exports, and EV offer significant growth opportunity New JV offers significant opportunity in car sunroof segment Stock trading at attractive valuation Gabriel India (CMP: Rs 325; M Cap: Rs 4,670 crore), a leading shock-absorber manufacturer, continues to post a decent set of numbers on the back of softer raw material prices and smoother supply of semiconductor chips. This is despite the weakness in...

