Gabriel: EVs, diversification to drive the next leg of growth

Refreshed versions and new models being rolled out by OEMs are expected to help Gabriel

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Decent numbers in Q1 FY24, driven by new orders and demand in PV Order wins to boost top line Leadership position Aftermarket, exports, and EV offer significant growth opportunity New JV offers significant opportunity in car sunroof segment Stock trading at attractive valuation Gabriel India (CMP: Rs 325; M Cap: Rs 4,670 crore), a leading shock-absorber manufacturer, continues to post a decent set of numbers on the back of softer raw material prices and smoother supply of semiconductor chips. This is despite the weakness in...