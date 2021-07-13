Finolex Industries: Long-term prospects look solid

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Finolex Industries, one of the largest manufacturers of plastic pipes in India, posted a dazzling set of numbers in Q4 FY21. The company continues to perform well in its key business segments. While its long-term prospects appear solid, the company will most likely face some demand and margin headwinds in the near term. Quarterly earnings snapshot Revenues in Q4 surged 62 per cent year on year (YoY) led by an exceptional performance in the PVC resin segment. Volumes in the pipes and...