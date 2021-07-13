MARKET NEWS

Finolex Industries: Long-term prospects look solid

While its long-term prospects appear solid, the company will most likely face some demand and margin headwinds in the near term.

Sachin Pal
July 13, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Finolex Industries, one of the largest manufacturers of plastic pipes in India, posted a dazzling set of numbers in Q4 FY21. The company continues to perform well in its key business segments. While its long-term prospects appear solid, the company will most likely face some demand and margin headwinds in the near term. Quarterly earnings snapshot Revenues in Q4 surged 62 per cent year on year (YoY) led by an exceptional performance in the PVC resin segment. Volumes in the pipes and...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers