Fine Organics: Strong Q4 show; is it time to book profits?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Fine Organics, a leading oleochemical-based additives company, posted a strong set of numbers in the quarter gone by. Sequentially, sales jumped 28 percent on the back of price hikes and improved demand for oleochemicals applications in plastics, food and nutrition. At the same time, the company also benefitted from supply side disruptions and consolidation. There has been a transient benefit from plant shutdowns in the US due to unavailability of raw materials. Raw material shortages & supply chain disruptions continue...