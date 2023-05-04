English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Fed policy: Is the end in sight for the rate hike cycle?

    This could be an appropriate time to start portfolio construction as Fed commentary suggests that some of the financial stability concerns are abating

    Anubhav Sahu
    May 04, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
    Fed policy: Is the end in sight for the rate hike cycle?

    Fed

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Lending crises appears behind; Fed doesn’t see signs of contagion Tighter credit conditions to help reach inflation goals faster Fed non-committal to pause which unnerves market Equity markets signalling to look beyond a potential soft patch Long-term investors should start portfolio construction Jerome Powell’s statement post the May Fed meet emphasised that conditions with respect to the US banking crisis have broadly improved since March ’23. The banking stress due to three large banks has been resolved, depositors have been protected, and big deposit...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Tata Steel’s never-ending European nightmare

      May 3, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India lagging behind in quantum computing race, private sector posts strong gro...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers