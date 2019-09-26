Excel Industries: Q1 runs out of fuel, but long-term story intact

Highlights

- Weak show in Q1, sales dip due to delayed monsoon- Q2 expected to be better with spillover sales- Return on capital employed much higher than peers- Minimal debt on balance sheet augurs well for future expansion capability- Foray into pharma API and waste management to bring in added growth

Excel Industries, which manufactures chemicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), intermediates and environmental products, has hit a soft patch with a lacklustre earnings reportcard.

The company operates through two major segments -- chemicals and environmental products. The chemical segment includes chemical intermediates for agrochemical industry (pesticide intermediates), specialty chemicals, polymer inputs and pharma APIs and intermediates. The environmental part comprises soil enricher, bio-pesticides and other waste management products. The company is also engaged in manufacturing activity on behalf of third parties.

Q1 scorecard

The company’s performance in Q1 remained weak with a dip in revenue, profits and margins, majorly due to poor sales amid delayed monsoon. Below- normal monsoon during the quarter led to delayed sowing and a drop in acreage. This led to an inventory pile-up which impacted the agrochemical segment.

While top line was down 2.7 percent year-on-year (YoY), there was a sharp 30 percent fall in earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) along with an 871 basis points (bps) of margin contraction.

Strong balance sheet

The company has rapidly paid off the debt on its balance sheet and reduced it to near debt-free levels. Reduced debt burden is a good sign for margin improvement and provides strength to its balance sheet, a positive for its expansion plans in the longer term. At the close of FY19, the company’s debt equity ratio stood at 0.01x.

Healthy product demand

Agrochemicals – The company’s product profile has seen healthy demand growth. In recent years, India has seen a sharp growth in generic agrochemicals. Till recently, China was a major supplier of key chemical intermediates. Closure of Chinese factories and imposition of anti-dumping duties have worked in favour of Indian players. Excel’s products see strong demand in the domestic agrochemical industry, which has grown rapidly in recent years.

Specialty chemicals – Excel is a visible player in the specialty chemical market and deals in products like organophosphates and phosphorus derivatives, biocides and mining chemicals. The industry has faced intense price competition in the past. However, the Chinese situation has helped in improving realisations and margins for Indian players, which is expected to continue in future.

Polymers – Excel is also into manufacturing of specialty polymer additives and inputs. The company’s chemicals see demand in automobiles, electronics, construction, the power industry, aerospace and the like. The firm is a visible player in this market and is expected to retain and grow its market share.

API – The company also manufactures pharmaceutical APIs that have seen a growing demand in recent years. India’s API industry is seeing strong growth. With expiry of patents of proprietary products, the generic pharmaceutical market is rapidly growing. Due to this contract manufacturing, companies in India are expected to see a surge in demand. Excel has ventured into veterinary API manufacturing, which is growing at a fast clip. Foray into Human API would be another growth trigger for the stock.

Waste treatment – Excel has a small segment catering to environment and biotech products focused on converting organic waste to energy. The segment covers products for organic waste conversion for household as well as municipalities. While still small, this segment is expected to bring added strong growth in the long run.

Strong returns

The return on capital employed has remained strong and improved in the past years with around 35 percent in FY19, which is much higher than its listed peers and merits attention.

Key risks

Dependence on monsoon: Delayed monsoon took a toll on the Q1 show. Nearly 50 percent of the company’s products are being used in the agrochemical industry and demand is mostly linked to how the monsoon pans out. Given the vagaries of nature and uncertainties of rains, this exposes the company to downside risks.

Yellow Phosphorus price volatility: Yellow phosphorus is one key raw material for Excel products. The prices of yellow phosphorus have been volatile in the past. Sharp price movements could affect the margins.

Product concentration in DETC: Diethyl Thiophosphoryl Chloride (DETC) forms a significant part of the company’s revenue, which brings in risk associated with price volatility. China continues to be the key player and the price maker in DETC. Changes in the Chinese situation could show up in the price realisation for DETC.

Risk from China: The closing down of many factories in China due to stricter environment protection norms had worked in favour of the company over the past few years. However, there is news of restart of production for one of Excel’s products which might have a bearing on demand.

Valuation and Outlook

We remain optimistic on the long-term prospects of Excel Industries with the past proven track record. We see the business as growing strong, generating a strong return on capital. With Chinese factories closing down, we believe it is a golden time for Indian chemical companies to capture the market and expand both in domestic markets and internationally.

The company has posted strong results with each passing quarter. The stock has corrected a significant 52 percent from its 52-week high and is trading at a 2020e P/E of 6x. We find current valuation reasonably fair and recommend to accumulate the stock with a long-term perspective.

