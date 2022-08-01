English
    Emami: Resilient show despite the odds

    Investors need to track the revival of demand in the rural market, and consumption of some of the discretionary products, given the sticky inflation

    Nandish Shah
    August 01, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The Q1FY23 results of Emami (CMP: Rs 450; Market capitalisation: Rs 20,005 crore) were below expectations. However, the decline in the pain management and healthcare range was primarily due to the high base of the June 2021 quarter. June 2022 quarter performance Organic volume growth (June 2021 quarter does not have Dermicool numbers) was 2.4 percent. Including Dermicool, it was 10 percent. Dermicool contributed around 8 percent to domestic net sales in the June 2022 quarter. Domestic business contributes nearly 85...

