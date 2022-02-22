English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Will Suspension of Commodity Derivatives tame inflation? ' today at 5pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Easy Trip Planners – the right stock to add in the volatile market?

    In the absence of a multiple rerating, the annual stock return of Easy Trip Planners should at least mimic earnings growth. Inorganic moves and the strategy to become a holistic travel solution company with end-to-end offering remain the potential long-term triggers

    Madhuchanda Dey
    February 22, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
    Easy Trip Planners – the right stock to add in the volatile market?

    Representative image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Easy Trip Planners (CMP: Rs 545, Market Cap: Rs 5,926 crore) has maintained a very strong financial performance so far amid the several waves of the pandemic. With the latest variant Omicron on the wane, travel and tourism is poised to make one of its biggest comebacks, and the company is aggressively betting on non-air segments as the next driver of incremental growth, aided by a slew of acquisitions. Is this then the right stock to pick up in...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Market gets caught in Ukraine crossfire

      Feb 21, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Chandrasekaran’s litmus test, Control Print leaves its mark, Nestle India’s strong brew, where startup IPOs stand and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Investors have no choice but to embrace volatility

      Feb 19, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

      The windshield for investors is turning hazier as geopolitics, oil and an imminent rate hike by the Fed make the journey challenging

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers