Delta Corp: The casino house continues to gain, attractive for long term

Delta Corp | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 1.28 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 55.07 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 120.82 crore from Rs 205.13 crore YoY.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong performance in Q2FY23 driven by strong demand Operating leverage helps in improving margin Capacity addition offers significant room for growth New project, Deltin Entertainment City could be key catalyst for growth Online gaming offers significant opportunity; IPO will unlock value Buy the stock for the long term Delta Corp (CMP: Rs 217.45; M Cap: Rs 5,815 crore), an online and live-gaming company, has posted a strong set of numbers for the second quarter of FY23, as the impact of COVID-19 wanes. The long-term outlook for...