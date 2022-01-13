Delta Corp Q3 FY22: Superlative performance, a strong play on India’s gaming industry

Delta Corp

One of the worst-affected Indian gaming companies during COVID-19 was Delta Corp (CMP: Rs 292; M Cap: Rs 7,784 crore) as live gaming operations were the last to open. However, with the opening up of the economy, post the second wave of COVID, the company has done extremely well. In fact, Q3FY22 was its best quarter ever -- in terms of revenue, operating profit and profit after tax. Pent- up demand and operating leverage helped the company post a strong...