English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    DCX System IPO — Apply for listing gains

    If the capital is not used productively, it can hamper growth and valuations of DCX System

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    November 01, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST
    DCX System IPO — Apply for listing gains

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Strong customer base in defence and aerospace Strong order book and orders inflows to support revenue Non-effective utilisation of IPO proceeds a key risk At 30 times earnings, IPO is expensively priced The defence space is attracting many investors. Besides mutual funds, who are eager to launch defence sector schemes, many companies are planning to cash in on the investor appetite and get listed. DCX System is one of them that has come out with an IPO, looking to raise close to Rs...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India's steel majors are getting the short end of the stick

      Oct 31, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's dipping foreign reserves cause of concern, tighter monetary policy weighs down on gold, investors dilemma on discounted Chinese tech stocks, healthtech needs policy push, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Waiting for the Fed again 

      Oct 29, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

      Once again, the Fed rate call is back on the investor radar, not because of the quantum but the hints the central bank would drop

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers