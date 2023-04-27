English
    Dalmia Bharat: In fine fettle

    Demand trend is firm while capacity expansion is on track

    Sachin Pal
    April 27, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
    In the last quarter of fiscal year 2023, Dalmia Bharat exhibited continued execution of the growth strategy.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: FY23 volumes rose 16 percent YoY High RM prices hurt Q4 margins Government’s push for infrastructure to drive volumes Targeting 56 MT capacity by FY24 Valued at 13 times FY23 EV/EBITDA   In the last quarter of fiscal year 2023, Dalmia Bharat exhibited continued execution of the growth strategy, as evidenced in volume off-take, capacity augmentation, and balance sheet trends. In addition to the strong sales growth, operating income rose due to a favourable volume/mix and price increases, partially offset by higher other expenses. Solid end...

