    Crompton Consumer: Weak Q3 not a dampener for long run

    The company’s leadership position and its effort to drive sales will help to improve business margins

    Sachin Pal
    Neha Gupta
    February 13, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company bought 45 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 296.5 per share, Societe Generale 37,67,119 shares at same price and SBI MF acquired 1,01,35,135 shares at Rs 296.49 per share on the NSE. However, Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd sold 1,89,26,179 equity shares in company at Rs 296.54 per share and Amalfiaco Limited 3,60,73,821 shares at Rs 296.57 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Consolidated revenue growth led by Butterfly products Weak performance in core business Margin continues to remain under pressure Debt to reduce over the next 12-18 months Stock down 35 percent from its ATHs in September 21 Trading at 31 times FY24 estimated earnings The revenues of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals for Q3 were adversely impacted by subdued consumer demand, resulting from inflationary headwinds and price volatility. In addition, the late onset of winter weighed on the demand for seasonal appliances. Operating margins were once again...

