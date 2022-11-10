Coal India: Valuation captures most of the positives

Highlights Interim dividend of Rs 15 per share declared Hike in FSA coal prices still pending Wage agreement likely to be finalised soon Remain neutral, better to be on sidelines The September quarter results of Coal India (CIL; CMP: Rs 256; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,57,736 crore) were below Street expectations. International coal prices have corrected from the high of around $400 per tonne, witnessed in March, to the current level of $200 per tonne. (image) Net sales were lower by 15 percent quarter on quarter...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | IPO blues as lock-in ends
Nov 10, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Top pharma firms record weak results, countries ensure uninterrupted supply chains, MRF losing its numero uno spot, beware of unexpected sources of market risk, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Outrunning the bear
Nov 5, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
As the economies try their best to ward off a hard landing, India comes out as an outlier. It’s a classic case of just staying the course amid difficult timesRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers