    Coal India: Valuation captures most of the positives

    Cooling of international coal prices in the last few months will lead to lower e-auction premium while higher dividend yield continue to remain the only draw

    Nandish Shah
    November 10, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Interim dividend of Rs 15 per share declared Hike in FSA coal prices still pending Wage agreement likely to be finalised soon Remain neutral, better to be on sidelines The September quarter results of Coal India (CIL; CMP: Rs 256; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,57,736 crore) were below Street expectations. International coal prices have corrected from the high of around $400 per tonne, witnessed in March, to the current level of $200 per tonne. (image) Net sales were lower by 15 percent quarter on quarter...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | IPO blues as lock-in ends

      Nov 10, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Top pharma firms record weak results, countries ensure uninterrupted supply chains, MRF losing its numero uno spot, beware of unexpected sources of market risk, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Outrunning the bear

      Nov 5, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

      As the economies try their best to ward off a hard landing, India comes out as an outlier. It’s a classic case of just staying the course amid difficult times

      Read Now

