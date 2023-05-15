Cipla: US business momentum to moderate

Cipla posted yet another good quarter backed by new products in the US business.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Underlying domestic sales helped by chronic therapies US business supported by new launches Elevated competition in S. Africa business Key near-term watch is traction in peptide assets Valuation ahead of peers Cipla (CMP: Rs 937; Market Cap: Rs 75,667 crore) posted yet another good quarter backed by new products in the US business. The domestic business – excluding COVID-related business – is trending fine, particularly the chronic portfolio. While the company is spending on brands, margin compression is plausible in the near term as employee...