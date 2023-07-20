English
    CIE Automotive: Is it a good buy at the current level?

    The management has indicated that all the verticals are ready to grow in the second half of the year

    Nitin Agrawal
    July 20, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
    The EV segment is a space that no one can afford to ignore. MCIE is also focusing on the upcoming disruption in the automobile space and is aligning its strategy to meet the demand

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Strong growth in top line and decent operating margin expansion Softening of raw material cost continues to bolster operating margin Demand outlook for domestic business continues to be encouraging Outlook for international market improving Valuation at reasonable levels CIE Automotive (MCIE, CMP: Rs 518; Market Cap: Rs 19,710 crore), an auto component manufacturer, has started reaping the benefits of selling its loss-making business. The company posted a strong set of numbers in Q2 CY23 with revenue and operating profits recording strong growth on a year-on-year...

