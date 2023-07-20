CIE Automotive: Is it a good buy at the current level?

The EV segment is a space that no one can afford to ignore. MCIE is also focusing on the upcoming disruption in the automobile space and is aligning its strategy to meet the demand

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong growth in top line and decent operating margin expansion Softening of raw material cost continues to bolster operating margin Demand outlook for domestic business continues to be encouraging Outlook for international market improving Valuation at reasonable levels CIE Automotive (MCIE, CMP: Rs 518; Market Cap: Rs 19,710 crore), an auto component manufacturer, has started reaping the benefits of selling its loss-making business. The company posted a strong set of numbers in Q2 CY23 with revenue and operating profits recording strong growth on a year-on-year...