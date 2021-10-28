Chip shortage, commodity prices dent Maruti Q2

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The semiconductor chip shortage and the commodity-linked cost inflation have dented the quarterly numbers of Maruti Suzuki India (CMP: Rs 7,297; Mcap: Rs 2.2 lakh crore) on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, and the car-maker’s Q2FY22 financials have deteriorated across performance vectors. Quarter in a nutshell (image) Key highlights Production is impacting volumes Despite the pick-up in demand post the second wave of Covid, the company saw a 3 percent year-on-year (YoY) dip in volumes. The decline was led by the production challenges that...