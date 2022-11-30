CCL Products: Earnings growth on the back of capacity expansion

Arvind Smartspaces | CMP: Rs 279.90 | The share price surged over 7 percent after the real estate development company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Arvind Homes Pvt. Ltd. has launched and sold the entire first phase of its residential plotting project, Arvind Greatlands in Devanahalli, Bengaluru on November 26. The first phase of this project, comprising 400 plots with a saleable area of ~0.57 million sq. ft. amounting to a booking value of more than Rs 200 crore, was sold out in 10 hours, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Highlights: Q2FY23 results in line with expectation Doubling of capacity in next 2 years Increased distribution reach to drive branded business Remain positive, investors with a long-term view can accumulate and add stock on declines CCL Products (India) (CCL; CMP: Rs 539; Market capitalisation: Rs: 7,157 crore), formerly known as Continental Coffee, was able to maintain its volume growth guidance of 20-25 percent in Q2FY23 even as the industry could witness only 6-8 percent volume growth. On the back of double-digit volume growth, the management...