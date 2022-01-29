MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with CredAvenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Can the Budget take the market out of its current nervousness?

    A Sitharaman masterstroke has the potential to fuel a rally, only if the market doesn’t give more credence to the hawk in Jerome Powell.

    Madhuchanda Dey
    January 29, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
    Can the Budget take the market out of its current nervousness?

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Indian markets, just like their global counterparts, are reeling under the effects of Taper Tantrum 2.0 with the US Central Bank hinting at aggressive rate hikes commencing from March. However, for Indian equities there is a glimmer of hope that the sunshine from a “market friendly” Union Budget could dispel the dark clouds of funds outflows triggered by a US rate hike. Rewind to a year back, in the midst of the pandemic, the government had presented nothing short of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Sizzling oil adds to India’s policy headache

      Jan 28, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: HCL Tech leaves its mark, market trajectory on Budget day, how to make the Budget a hit, Herd Immunity Tracker, Personal Finance and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Bubble Trouble 

      Jan 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      The US is in the grip of “three and a half bubbles”, according to GMO’s chief investment strategist Grantham

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers