Can an investor bet on this stock after two quarters of dismal show?

Tata Metaliks | CMP: Rs 725 | The share rose over 3 percent despite the company recording a 98.7% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 1.22 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, however revenue grew by 10.5 percent to Rs 666.4 crore.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The June-quarter results of Tata Metaliks (TML) were disappointing on the back of high raw material prices, annual maintenance shutdown of both blast furnaces, and the imposition of export duty on steel that led to lower pig iron prices. Sales volumes both for pig iron and ductile iron pipe were lower while realisations were higher quarter on quarter. The demand for pig iron softened from mid-May while prices dropped sharply after the government slapped export duty on steel on...