Berger Paints: With recovery gaining ground, should you buy it?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Berger Paints maintained its growth momentum in Q3FY22. Reported sales grew by 20 percent to Rs 2,551 crore in the quarter. The business saw a decent volume off-take in the decorative and the industrial businesses, but overall growth was slightly weaker in comparison to Asian Paints, the market leader. Key result highlights A strong growth momentum in the decorative coating business led to a 12 percent volume growth in the quarter gone by. The growth in the automotive business was...