    Berger Paints: With recovery gaining ground, should you buy it?

    Investors should wait for further correction in Berger Paints as this will provide a better risk/reward profile

    Neha Gupta
    Sachin Pal
    February 16, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Berger Paints maintained its growth momentum in Q3FY22. Reported sales grew by 20 percent to Rs 2,551 crore in the quarter. The business saw a decent volume off-take in the decorative and the industrial businesses, but overall growth was slightly weaker in comparison to Asian Paints, the market leader. Key result highlights A strong growth momentum in the decorative coating business led to a 12 percent volume growth in the quarter gone by. The growth in the automotive business was...

