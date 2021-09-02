AU SFB – Is this adversity an opportunity for investors?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Once hailed as the next HDFC Bank in the making, AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB, CMP: Rs 1156 Market Cap: Rs 36,185 crore) has been roiled by a spate of senior management exits and its delayed disclosure of the same, putting a question mark on its accountability and governance. The stock took a huge beating with a double-digit correction in a single day. While the management tried to soothe jittery nerves, it did little to revive the sentiment....