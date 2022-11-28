AU SFB – A great long-term bet despite the stock’s lacklustre show

Highlights Lacklustre stock market performance Asset growth robust, driven by secured lending Deposits profile improving, margin uptick in Q2 Asset quality stable, benign credit cost expected Investing heavily in technology and network to capture market share Valuation at a discount to IPO level The stock of AU Small Finance Bank (CMP: Rs 638, Market Cap: Rs 42,452 crore) had a tepid performance so far. In the fiscal year till date, the stock has been flat against a 5 percent gain in the Nifty and 16 percent...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Sensex gets a global crown
Nov 25, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Green energy stocks fail to impress investors, online gaming under pressure, sluggish phase in equities expected, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Outrunning the bear
Nov 5, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
As the economies try their best to ward off a hard landing, India comes out as an outlier. It’s a classic case of just staying the course amid difficult timesRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers