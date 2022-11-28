English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : CA Business Leaders 40Under40 Awards registration is LIVE
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    AU SFB – A great long-term bet despite the stock’s lacklustre show

    Given the bank’s hunger for growth with quality, earnings growth is likely to be steady in the next five years

    Madhuchanda Dey
    November 28, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
    AU SFB – A great long-term bet despite the stock’s lacklustre show

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Lacklustre stock market performance Asset growth robust, driven by secured lending Deposits profile improving, margin uptick in Q2 Asset quality stable, benign credit cost expected Investing heavily in technology and network to capture market share Valuation at a discount to IPO level The stock of AU Small Finance Bank (CMP: Rs 638, Market Cap: Rs 42,452 crore) had a tepid performance so far. In the fiscal year till date, the stock has been flat against a 5 percent gain in the Nifty and 16 percent...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Sensex gets a global crown

      Nov 25, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Green energy stocks fail to impress investors, online gaming under pressure, sluggish phase in equities expected, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Outrunning the bear

      Nov 5, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

      As the economies try their best to ward off a hard landing, India comes out as an outlier. It’s a classic case of just staying the course amid difficult times

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers