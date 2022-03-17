Associated Alcohols: Loaded with long-term potential

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Liquor contract manufacturer Associated Alcohols & Breweries (AABL) has reported a mixed set of earnings in the third quarter of FY22. Revenues have inched up marginally, but net profits were under pressure due to higher input costs. Quarterly result snapshot AABL’s Q3 sales rose 8 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 165 crore as the higher volume off-take was partially offset by a dip in ENA (Extra Neutral Alcohol) realisations. However, operating profits declined 25 percent YoY as...