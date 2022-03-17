English
    Associated Alcohols: Loaded with long-term potential

    AABL’s margins in recent quarters have been eroded by the higher prices of raw materials

    Sachin Pal
    March 17, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST
    Representative image

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Liquor contract manufacturer Associated Alcohols & Breweries (AABL) has reported a mixed set of earnings in the third quarter of FY22. Revenues have inched up marginally, but net profits were under pressure due to higher input costs. Quarterly result snapshot AABL’s Q3 sales rose 8 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 165 crore as the higher volume off-take was partially offset by a dip in ENA (Extra Neutral Alcohol)  realisations. However, operating profits declined 25 percent YoY as...

