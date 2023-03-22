A hospital stock with best-in-class operating metrics, growth plans

Max is working towards optimising its payor mix and targets to bring the institutional business down to 15 percent in the next two years

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Richer clinal mix supports higher ARPOB Improvement in payor mix to aid margin expansion New hospitals and adjacent businesses to drive future growth Strong management with a good track record Max Healthcare Ltd (Max; CMP: Rs 465; M Cap: Rs 45,099 crore) is one of India’s largest private healthcare service providers with major concentration in north India. It has a network of 17 healthcare facilities which includes all the hospitals and medical centres owned, operated, and managed by the company, its subsidiaries, and...